Türkiye Plans To Introduce National Brand Of Wind Turbines

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. Türkiye plans to
introduce its national wind turbine brand, further enhancing its
current position in wind energy equipment production, in
collaboration with the domestic industry, the country's Minister of
Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir said at the 12th Wind
Energy Congress of Türkiye, Trend reports.
"The global wind energy capacity, which grew by nine percent to
906 gigawatts in 2022, is expected to reach two terawatts by 2030,"
Kacir noted. "To take advantage of wind energy on a global scale,
evaluate the wind energy potential in terms of our country's
geographical location and climatic characteristics, achieve our
goal of zero emissions by 2053 through investments in clean energy
projects, make our country completely independent, we are
implementing wind energy as well as other green energy technologies
in the energy sector with sustainable and renewable energy
projects.
"We continue to work towards transforming our country into a
'regional hub for wind energy equipment production' and support our
entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, and industrialists in wind
energy technology through various mechanisms," the minister pointed
out.
He also noted that a total of 388 investment incentive documents
for wind power plants have been submitted in Türkiye, supporting
stable investments amounting to over 233 billion liras ($8.18
billion).
"In 2002, Türkiye's installed wind energy capacity was only 19
megawatts. Now, we rank 12th in the world and 5th in Europe with 12
gigawatts of wind energy. With more than 4,000 turbines at 280
power plants built in collaboration with 100 domestic and foreign
investors, we meet about 10 percent of our country's electricity
needs," Kacir said.
The 12th Turkish Wind Energy Congress, organized by the Turkish
Wind Energy Association (TUREB), was held in Istanbul on November
7-8.
The congress brought together more than 3,000 participants,
including high-level decision-makers from the public and private
sectors, investors, industry representatives, suppliers,
representatives from the wind service and engineering field,
academia and media.
