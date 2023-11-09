Eritrea: Meeting To Strengthen Capacity Of National Organizations

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

A meeting with a view to enhancing the capacity of national organizations and public diplomacy activities in Germany was organized on 4 and 5 November in the city of Mannheim.

At the meeting in which 75 representatives of national organizations from 26 cities in Germany, members of the Eritrean Embassy and Consulate General were present, Mr. Yohannes Woldu, Charge

d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, called for carrying out youth-centered activities in order to effectively discharge the charted out programs.

At the occasion seminars on administration and leadership, objective and structure of the fourth front, integrated organization for strong Eritrean community, and strategy for implementation of programs were provided by Mr. Kibreab Tekeste, Eritrea's Consul General, Mr. Kahsai Tewolde, head of Public and Community Affairs, Mr. Fitsum Sahle from the office of the Public and Community Affairs, and Mr. Yohannes Eyasu, head of Economic Cooperation at the Eritrean Embassy, respectively.

The participants for their part held extensive discussions on the issues raised at the meeting and adopted various recommendations.

