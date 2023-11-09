Lebanese Journalists Stand In Solidarity With Palestinian Peers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- A potpourri of Lebanese journalists organized a stand in solidarity with their Palestinian peers in Martyrs' Square in the center of the capital, Beirut

Head of Editors' Syndicate Joseph El-Kosseifi said that Palestinian children are being subjected to genocide, stressing that it was "our duty" as journalists to raise "our" voice in rejection of these massacres being committed and to stand united in solidarity with each other.

He also condemned Israeli forces' massacres against civilians in Palestine and southern Lebanon by using phosphorus shells. Meanwhile, Press Syndicate Dean, Aouni Al-Kaaki highlighted the seriousness of the unprecedented Israeli crimes targeting journalists and children in Palestine and Lebanon.

On his part, photojournalists' syndicate head Ali Aloush saluted the "martyred and kidnapped photographers," as well as photographers and technicians working on the southern border of Lebanon, calling on media institutions to provide them with health insurance, including one against wars. (end)

