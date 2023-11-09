Kuwait Eyes Greater Ties With Global Healthcare Bodies - Ministry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait plans to bolster cooperation with renowned healthcare bodies across the world, its health ministry said on Thursday, citing the measure as instrumental in boosting the national healthcare system.

Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi has put plans in place to ratchet up cooperation with some of the world's most prominent healthcare institutions, the ministry's assistant undersecretary for foreign healthcare services Dr. Hesham Klander said in a statement, after talks with the visiting Managing Director of the UK-based Royal Brompton Hospital David Shrimpton.

The Kuwaiti health official also held separate talks with a Qatari medical delegation, according to the statement. (end)

