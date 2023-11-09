Ceasefire Now In Gaza - Meps

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) representing different political groups gathered in the Parliament in Brussels Thursday with one resounding message: Ceasefire Now.

The urgency of the situation in Gaza demands immediate action, they said according to a press release by the Left Group.

"Silence is not an option. We need an immediate ceasefire, provision of urgently needed humanitarian aid, and the end of violence in Israel and Palestine," said the MEPs.

The death toll, especially among children, is reaching devastating heights and Israel's far-right government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, shows no signs of halting the violence, emphasising the need to prevent further escalation, they noted.

Regrettably, the European Union's response has fallen short of its moral duty. Disregarding UN warnings on potential war crimes and the risk of ethnic cleansing, the EU has failed to take a decisive stance in demanding an end to the bloodshed, they noted. (end)

