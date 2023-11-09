Arab Fms Approve Final Draft Of Riyadh Emergency Summit's Communique

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Arab Foreign Ministers concluded Thursday their preparatory meeting for the Arab emergency summit, due on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, to discuss the brutal Israeli occupation aggression on Palestinian people.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the meeting, Hossam Zaki, Arab League's Assistant Secretary General, said the ministers endorsed the final copy of the draft communique to be referred to the summit Saturday.

The communique includes a group of elements of the Arab-Palestinian political position and helps the international community to properly understand the Arab and Palestinian position as well as aims to stop the aggression of the Israeli occupation, he added.

Regarding calls for truces, he indicated that humanitarian cease-fires are not at the heart of the Arab position which calls for a full immediate ceasefire, while truces are ideas of some as an attempt to deal with deteriorating humanitarian situation caused by the Israeli occupation aggression.

Concerning endeavors by the Israeli occupation and some parties to separate the Gaza Strip from the West Bank and dispatch multinational troops to it, Zaki said the ideas suggested by the occupying Israeli entity or other countries to separate Gaza from the West Bank are rejected.

He stressed that the Arab positions is aware of such ideas and will not accept them.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah headed Kuwait's delegation participating in the meeting.

The Israeli occupation forces have been launching their brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7 that resulted in the killing of 10,818 and wounding of 29,705 others, said health authorities in the Strip. (end)

