EU Renews Sanctions On Turkiye For Illegal Drilling In Eastern Mediterranean

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- The European Union Thursday renewed its sanction imposed in view of Turkiye's "unauthorised " drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean in 2019, for an additional year, until 30 November 2024.

Currently, two individuals are listed on the sanctions list. Vice-President and member of the Board of Directors of the Turkish Petroleum Corporation Mehmet Ferruh Akalin.

The Deputy Director of the Exploration Department of the Turkish Petroleum Corporation Ali Coscun Namoglu.

The sanctions consist of an asset freeze for listed persons and entities and EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds or economic resources available to those listed, said an EU statement. (end)

