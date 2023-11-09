               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

DM, MEW Inspect Utilities To Better Develop Drainage Systems


11/9/2023 3:06:16 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Upon directives of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Premier and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Acting Minister of Public Works Jassim Al-Ustad inspected Thursday utilities of the Ministry of Public Work.
In a joint statement, the two ministries said the tour included several sites, with the aim of finding best ways to develop sewage and rain drainage systems. (end)
ah



MENAFN09112023000071011013ID1107403107

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search