DM, MEW Inspect Utilities To Better Develop Drainage Systems

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Upon directives of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Premier and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Acting Minister of Public Works Jassim Al-Ustad inspected Thursday utilities of the Ministry of Public Work.

In a joint statement, the two ministries said the tour included several sites, with the aim of finding best ways to develop sewage and rain drainage systems. (end)

