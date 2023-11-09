US: Israel To Begin Four-Hour Daily Humanitarian Pause In Northern Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (KUNA) - The United States unveiled Thursday that the Israeli government has agreed on implementing a four-hour humanitarian pause in northern Gaza Strip daily as of today.

"We understand that Israel will begin to implement four hour pauses in areas of northern Gaza each day, with an announcement to be made three hours beforehand," the White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby announced in a press briefing.

"We've been told by the Israelis that there will be no military operations in these areas over the duration of the pause, and that this process is starting today."

Kirby hailed the decision as a step in the right direction, particularly to help ensure that civilians have an opportunity to reach safer areas away from the act of fighting.

"We're glad that this process of these four hour pauses is starting today. We think these are significant first steps here. And obviously we want to see them continuing certainly," he said.

He went on to say that "we think that pauses can be useful in the safe passage for hostages, so should a release be secured".

"But as I said at the top, they're also useful for a number of other purposes to get aid in and get it distributed within a localized area over a discreet period of time, as well as helping innocent Palestinians move out of harm's way. So, again, they are significant steps forward."

The White House official said that the US administration has been in very active discussions with the Israelis about the importance of tactical humanitarian pauses here to permit civilians to depart areas of active hostilities to increase the flow of aid, and of course, to help enable hostage releases.

"Today, Israelis have announced some potentially important steps in this direction. First, there will now be two humanitarian corridors allowing people to flee the areas of hostility in the northern part of Gaza,

"The first such corridor opened between four and five hours every day for the past few days, has already enabled many 1000s of people to reach safer areas in the South from the main area of ground operations. The second route along the coastal road will enable many more 1000s to reach safer areas in the South," Kirby clarified.

He affirmed that it's critical, absolutely vital that humanitarian supplies and assistance are expanded in the areas where people are moving, in this case, Southern Gaza.

"With an aim for no less than 150 trucks per day continuously every day. That's the goal that we want to strive for. We are aware that that there will be difficulties and we all need to be prepared for the fact that there's going to be days where we don't make that goal," he said. (end)

