Jordan Supports UN Resolution Affirming Palestinian Sovereignty Over Their Natural Resources

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 9 (Petra)-- Jordan voted before the Second Committee of the General Assembly on a draft resolution on the permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights over their natural resources.151 countries voted in favor of the resolution, 6 countries opposed it, and 11 countries voted to abstain.According to the resolution, the Assembly reaffirms "the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people and the population of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights to their natural resources, including land, water, and energy resources."Jordan also backed a committee resolution that held Israel responsible for the oil spill on the beaches in Lebanon.