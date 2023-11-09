Safadi Takes Part At Arab Summit Preparations In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 9 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, took part in the preparatory foreign ministers' meeting for the Arab League Summit, which will be hosted by Saudi Arabia tomorrow.The meeting touched on the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and other occupied Palestinian territories.Prior to the meeting, Safadi met with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and discussed efforts to end the ongoing war in Gaza and the suffering and humanitarian crisis it is causing, as well as to ensure that the Palestinian brothers in the Strip receive timely and sufficient humanitarian aid.In the framework of the ongoing Arab effort to halt the war, Safadi also met with his Arab foreign ministers, participating in the meeting.