White House: 4-Hour Daily Truce In Northern Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Nov. 9 (Petra)-- The White House announced on Thursday that Israel would start enforcing a four-hour-per-day truce in the northern Gaza Strip.Israel has notified Washington that there will be no military operations in northern Gaza during the truces that start today, according to the National Security Council's Coordinator of Strategic Communication, John Kirby.Kirby also stated that the temporary pauses will be announced three hours in advance.