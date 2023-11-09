Embark On An Extraordinary Race Weekend Experience At W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 4:29 PM

As the year's most anticipated weekend, November 23 to 26, draws near, W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island is set to deliver an array of exhilarating activities both on and off the track.

From international DJs and electrifying live performances to a tantalising array of culinary masterpieces and an abundance of signature libations, W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island promises an unforgettable experience.

Make W Abu Dhabi - Yas Island your home during this thrilling weekend, and immerse yourself in unparalleled entertainment. Nestled in the heart of the action, W Abu Dhabi offers the perfect vantage point to soak in all the adrenaline-pumping race action from November 24 to 26.

As anticipation mounts for the high-octane race weekend at the Yas Marina Circuit, W Abu Dhabi Yas Island invites motorsport enthusiasts and luxury seekers to revel in the perfect blend of thrill and indulgence with their exclusive Trackside Brunch.

Race Weekend B.I.G Trackside Brunch In Garage

Driven by a passion for flavour and fueled by diversity, Garage unveils a medley of delectable treats. Indulge in an endless menu while sipping on exquisite beverages. Partnering with CÎROC, Garage will bring the relentlessly curious and creative spirit of the brand to life, through new, playful and unexpected combinations. With four brunches meticulously timed for each race session, Garage is the ideal spot to recharge while listening to the symphony of engines on the racetrack.

Not to mention that all guests will receive access to the Yasalam after-race concert of the night, allowing them to enjoy the AAA list performances right after the thrilling action of the track.

Garage Brunch Schedule:

Friday, 24th November, 1:00-4:00pm

. Terrace seating for Dh1,400 per person

. Indoor seating for Dh980 per person

. House package brunch: Indoor seating for Dh700 per person

Saturday, 25th November, 12:30-3:30 pm

. Terrace seating for Dh1,400 per person

. Indoor seating for Dh980 per person

. House package brunch: Indoor seating for Dh700 per person

Saturday, 25th November, 4:30-7:30 pm

. Terrace seating for AED 3,500 per person

. Indoor seating for AED 980 per person

. House package brunch: Indoor seating for AED 700 per person

Sunday, 26th November, 4:00-7:00 pm

. Terrace seating for Dh6,500 per person

. Indoor seating for Dh2,700 per person

. House package brunch: Indoor seating for Dh1,800 per person

*For reservations, please call: +971 2 656 0000 . *For more information, please visit wrevup

Amici: Where Italian Culinary Art Meets Contemporary Flair

Elevate your dining experience at Amici during the race weekend, where the rich tapestry of authentic Italian flavors takes center stage, artfully infused with a contemporary twist. Guests are invited to savour an enticing menu featuring tantalizing antipasti, handcrafted pasta, wood-fired pizzas, and divine desserts that epitomize the essence of Italian culinary mastery.

Whether you are a genuine racing enthusiast or a devotee of fine dining, Amici guarantees an extraordinary experience during this exhilarating event.

*For reservations, please call: +971 2 656 0000 *For more information, please visit wrevup

Angar: A Contemporary Ode to Indian Culinary Excellence

Angar, the pinnacle of contemporary Indian cuisine, transcends traditional boundaries with a modern twist. This award-winning restaurant unveils an exclusive collaboration with renowned celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani on Saturday and Sunday, adding an extra layer of culinary brilliance to Race Weekend. Prepare to embark on a culinary journey where the magic of Indian flavours is reimagined for the discerning modern palate.

*For reservations, please call +971 2 656 0000 . *For more information, please visit wrevup

AIOKA at Palm Garden

For many years Aioka Race Weekend has been wowing its audiences with amazing views, 5* international service, and A-List celebrity guests. With now less than one month until Its return to Abu Dhabi for the 2023 F1 Race, Aioka promises to deliver yet another unforgettable experience for motorsport enthusiasts and luxury seekers alike.

Situated on the staggering Palm Garden, surrounded by the circuit on one side and a palm tree-covered garden on the other, guests can enjoy an entire weekend of F1 entertainment in a luxury location unparalleled around the circuit.

After another fully sold-out event in 2022, we advise our potential clients planning to book to visit our official website for event details and prices as early as possible to avoid disappointment.

When:

Friday 1 PM – 7 PM

Saturday 1 AM – 7 PM

Sunday 1 PM – 2 AM

Bagatelle at WET Deck

French Riviera Comes to Abu Dhabi for the Race Weekend at WET Deck and Skylite.

Bagatelle, the iconic French restaurant brand celebrated worldwide for its commitment to luxury, elegance, and unforgettable party experiences, is set to elevate the race weekend experience in Abu Dhabi.

The restaurant has delighted diners around the globe, providing a taste of the South of France's festive spirit and party atmosphere. Bagatelle's new menu for this special event draws inspiration from the rich and diverse flavours of Mediterranean cuisine. With an emphasis on sharing, diners can look forward to generous and authentic dishes to enjoy with family and friends in a festive and convivial atmosphere.

For more information, please call: +971 4 354 5035

Or visit:

Yoko Luna at W Lounge

Yoko Luna Takes Center Stage at W Lounge during the Race Weekend

This year's race weekend promises to be an unforgettable experience as Yoko Luna takes the stage to deliver a headlining performance that will captivate racing enthusiasts, celebrities, and music aficionados alike.

As the city prepares for the grand spectacle on the track, W Lounge will transform into a vibrant hub of entertainment, where Yoko Luna's eclectic beats and mesmerising tunes will add an extra layer of excitement to the high-octane atmosphere of the Abu Dhabi race. Get ready to dance, mingle, and immerse yourself in the ultimate racing weekend experience at W Lounge with Yoko Luna, where the glamour and excitement meet the pulsating rhythms of the dance floor. Don't miss this unforgettable fusion of music and fuel!

*For more information, please check wrevup

Easy Tiger at RUSH

Easy Tiger Roars to Life Above Track at W Abu Dhabi this race weekend.

Get ready to experience the Race Weekend like never before as Easy Tiger, takes centre stage at W. Situated above the iconic Yas Marina Circuit, Easy Tiger promises to be the ultimate destination for motorsport enthusiasts, party-goers, and entertainment seekers during this adrenaline-fueled event.

Nestled amid the glamour and excitement of the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 race, Easy Tiger is set to make its mark as the go-to location for race enthusiasts and those looking to enjoy an unforgettable weekend of entertainment. This exclusive venue will offer a breath-taking vantage point with unrivalled views of the track action, creating a unique atmosphere that will rev up the excitement.

The Easy Tiger will elevate your Race Weekend experience to new heights, offering a unique fusion of racing excitement and entertainment, making it an event you won't want to miss.

"Easy Tiger will become the number 1 venue offering luxury, excitement, and pure entertainment," said Brian Smith (owning partner of the Easy Tiger brand). "We're thrilled to partner with W Abu Dhabi to create a unique atmosphere for race fans and party enthusiasts to enjoy the race weekend in style."

Don't miss your chance to be part of the action at Easy Tiger during the greatest weekend of the year. Secure your tickets early to guarantee your spot at this one-of-a-kind pop-up venue.

Packages:

Friday Brunch 3 PM to 8 PM - Starting from Dh599

Saturday Brunch 2 PM to 7 PM - Starting from Dh799

Sunday Brunch 1 PM to 5 PM - Starting from Dh1,499

Premium Weekend Pass (All brunches included) - Starting from Dh3,199

*For more information and ticket reservations, please visit

David Morris

The splendour of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend will receive exquisite luxury and craftsmanship as the world-renowned jeweller David Morris graces W Abu Dhabi with a special showcase.

This exclusive collaboration promises to bring the allure of fine jewellery to the forefront of the race weekend experience. Attendees and guests can anticipate a curated display of David Morris's exceptional creations, which have adorned some of the world's most influential figures. Located within the opulent surroundings of W Abu Dhabi Hotel, this unique showcase will provide an opportunity for racing enthusiasts and connoisseurs of elegance to explore and acquire a piece of David Morris's legendary legacy, making it a truly sparkling and unforgettable addition to the Grand Prix festivities.

Timings: 10 AM until late

Firetti contemporary Art Gallery presents Diaa Allam

Displaying his art on the blue wall facing angar, Diaa Allam will bring to the table the collection 'Tracks of Our Lives', showing a breath-taking departure from his traditional calligraphy. Diaa Allam employs abstract lines and shapes to convey the essence of choice. In the artist's own words, "In the pursuit of life, we sometimes forget to live. We end up wishing to get the chance to relive the times that have already passed, just to do things a little bit differently. But would we actually do things differently or would we just repeat our actions all the same?"

With this collection, Diaa Allam embarks on an experimental journey, starting with no predefined path but a singular goal: to return to the starting point. Each track laid down one after another, each step posing the question, "What would I do differently?"

