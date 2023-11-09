Viral Video: Kane Williamson Jokingly Checks On Angelo Mathews' Helmet After World Cup Time-Out Controversy

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 9 Nov 2023, 6:14 PM

New Zealand captain Kane Willamson tickled a funny bone after he sarcastically asked Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews about his helmet strap on the crease. For context, Mathews was controversially adjudged timed-out during Sri Lanka's World Cup match against Bangladesh on Monday. Well, Williamson's cheeky piece of the act even left Mathews in stitches.

The hilarious exchange of words took place during the ninth over of the Sri Lanka innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Mathews had turned out to be the first cricketer in an international game to be timed out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Coming down to bat after Sadeera Samarawickrama's dismissal in the 25th over, Mathews was encountering some issues with the strap of his helmet. He was found to have taken longer than the regulation two minutes to take the strike and Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan made an appeal. Mathews was, eventually, adjudged timed-out.

The decision did not quite go down well with Mathews who was seen shaking his head in utter disappointment before leaving the field.

Sharing his take on the incident, Mathews wrote on X,“4th umpire is wrong here! Video evidence shows I still had 5 more seconds even after the helmet gave away! Can the 4th umpire rectify this, please? I mean safety is paramount as I just couldn't face the bowler without a helmet.”

Mathews' dismissal left Sri Lanka in deep trouble, at 135 for 5. Sri Lanka eventually succeeded in posting 279. Bangladesh chased down the target, quite comfortably, with 53 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka's poor run of form continued today as they were bowled out for 171 against New Zealand today. Sri Lanka opener Kusal Perera emerged as his side's highest scorer with 51. In the New Zealand bowling unit, left-arm pacer Trent Boult was his side's best performer having scalped three wickets.

