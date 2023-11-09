EUI, Trans IT Partner To Train Students, Hire Top Performers In Transport Technology

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt University of Informatics (EUI) and the Transport Information Technology (Trans IT) of the Ministry of Transport have signed a cooperation protocol to enhance research and applied cooperation, train students and qualify them for the labor market, and employ the top performers from the faculties of engineering, computer and information sciences in this company.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Kamel El-Wazir, Minister of Transport; Reem Bahgat, President of EUI; Khaled Mohamed Attia, Chairperson and Managing Director of Trans IT; Ahmed Hassan, Vice President of EUI for Academic Affairs; Amr Al-Masry, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at EUI; Hoda Mokhtar, Dean of the Faculty of Computer and Information Sciences at EUI; a high-level delegation from both sides; and several ministers of Arab countries and ambassadors participating in the 5th session of the International Exhibition and Conference for Intelligent Transport, Infrastructure and Logistics for the Middle East and Africa.

Reem Bahgat expressed her appreciation for the great efforts made by Trans IT to develop this vital sector. She stressed that this cooperation protocol will enable students to enhance their practical experiences in the transportation technology sector.

She added:“Through a strategy designed to keep pace with the latest international standards and scientific systems, EUI is keen on facilitating the lifelong learning process for our students, with the support of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, under the supervision of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, which makes us confident that our students can innovate smart solutions and advanced ideas in the transportation technology sector.”

The President of EUI explained that this is a natural result of an innovative educational environment based on scientific research. He added that this partnership is a unique opportunity to intensify work together to create a future that meets the aspirations of the Egyptian state.

Khaled Mohamed Attia said:“Signing this agreement with EUI falls within the framework of keeping pace with the rapid development witnessed by the transport sectors in Egypt over the past 10 years.”

He explained that under this cooperation, the company will provide successful experiences, the latest smart and sustainable solutions, and key developments in this vital sector. It will do that by cooperating with a group of scientists at the university and providing practical training for university students for important applications.

EUI is one of the first universities in the Middle East and Africa that specialized in the fields of communications and information technology. It comprises four faculties: Computer and Information Sciences, Engineering, Business Technology, and Digital Arts and Design.

It also offers 16 specialized educational programs to meet the labor market's need for specialists in the latest fields of information and communications technology, including artificial intelligence, data science and engineering, electronics and communications engineering, mechatronics, business analysis, digital marketing, animation arts, user experience, and game design.