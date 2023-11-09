Exploring Mining Podcast Interview With Silver Expert Peter Krauth

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases today's special edition of Exploring Mining Podcast , featuring an interview with well-known silver expert Peter Krauth.

Peter is the author of the bestselling book The Great Silver Bull and is a frequent guest speaker discussing silver and precious metals markets at many mining events around the world. He also runs the silver-focused investment newsletter, Silver Stock Investor ( ).

Podcast host: Cali Van Zant

Exploring Mining Podcast Interview with Peter Krauth November 9, 2023

Peter has researched, written and invested in silver for more than 20 years, using his extensive industry network to uncover outstanding opportunities. He also launched this year the Evergreen Investing Newsletter ( ) with his colleague Gwen Preston, founder of Resource Maven ( ). The newsletter focuses on opportunities in the market within the green energy transition.

In this episode he talks about the effects of interest rates, inflation and how gold making moves gives silver the opportunity to breakout. Peter gives insight into the demand for silver within the solar sector and how the mining industry plays a large part in the energy transition. He also discusses the junior's market and a few of his favorites.

Companies featured in this podcast include Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR ), Hercules Silver Corp. (TSXV: BIG ), SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSX: SIL ), and Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Ltd. (TSXV: SM ).

When talking about the macros and gold prices this year he notes, "Gold, for example, is still very close to the $2000 mark, even with these headwinds of high bond yields. So that tells me that the precious metals market really does see a strong potential for a recession to start probably within the next quarter, perhaps at most, perhaps two quarters. The precious metals are really sniffing that out and saying that you want to be at least partially invested there as well.... I really do think that silver is going to follow gold if we see gold break through, say 2050 or 2100 ideally. And if we go beyond that 2100 level, then I really do think we're going to start to see silver kick in in a big way and start to play catch up."

Peter talks about deficit in silver, and options to fill the gap, "Some of that gap can be filled from above ground, existing inventories and stockpiles, but that can only go on for so long. And of course, as the silver prices rise, both people who own silver, whether it's silverware, jewelry, whatever it may be, will bring it to the market and they will cash it in. But I really think that can only last for so long. In the last three years, we've swung from a 50 million ounce surplus to a 237 million ounce deficit last year. That's over 300 million ounces of swing in three years. The forecast for this year is about 140 million ounces. The Silver Institute is going to revise that in about, eight days or so; November each year they put out revised estimates. I think they're going to probably up that to closer to 160. And I think by the time, 2023 is behind us and we're able to look back at the full year numbers, we're probably going to be closer to 170 or 180 million ounces of silver deficit. Stockpiles can feed some of that deficit for a while but can only go on for so long."

"So silver should do very well over the next several years. It's going to follow gold's cue. It may not break out tomorrow, but it has proven itself over decades to perform very, very well in a precious metals bull market. I'm not expecting that to be any different this time. In fact, I think we could see out- performance from historical performance."

When speaking about juniors and opportunities in the silver space, Hercules Silver Corp. (TSXV: BIG ) was a major win for his newsletter followers and for Peter this year. They recently just announced Closing of Strategic Investment by Barrick Gold Corporation .

About Peter Krauth, and Silver Stock Investor Newsletter

Peter Krauth is a former portfolio adviser and a 20-year veteran of the resource market, with special expertise in precious metals, mining, and energy stocks. Peter writes about what he is buying and selling; he takes no pay from companies for coverage. He has contributed numerous articles to Kitco, BNN Bloomberg, the Financial Post, Seeking Alpha, Streetwise Reports, Investing, TalkMarkets, and Barchart, and he holds a Master of Business Administration from McGill University.

The Silver Stock Investor newsletter is Peter's key contribution to the Maven world, and it is a welcome one. Silver is a world unto itself, with its own equity metrics, macro forces, and dedicated investors. Silver also usually outperforms gold in a bull market. For all those reasons, silver deserves its own newsletter - and until SSI no such newsletter existed! Peter covers the whole silver spectrum, from physical to major miners to junior explorers, in a monthly letter with a bi-monthly update.

About Evergreen Investing Newsletter

Gwen Preston and Peter Krauth: A monthly newsletter of low-risk holdings focused on the immense opportunity of The Green Revolution. We explore the inputs and innovations that are integral to this global green transformation: metals, power, carbon, agriculture, infrastructure, and waste. And we will invest to give our portfolios clear, low-risk exposure to each of those paradigm shifts.

