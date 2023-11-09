New Drill Results Confirm Upside For This Junior Silver Play

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) With impressive drill results, Chris Temple of The National Investor believes that Dolly Varden Silver offers compelling upside exposure to high-grade silver and gold in Canada's Golden Triangle.

I'll have much more to say this in the days not far ahead, but for now, I want to give you the name of a company whose story/management has been known to me for many years and where I now see a story too compelling to pass up even with my tightened criteria for junior resource stocks as recently articulated:

Add Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (DV:TSX.V; DOLLF:OTCQX) as a BUY amid my roster of growth-oriented companies.

A few of you remember that Dolly Varden was actually a recommendation of mine many moons ago, under much different (and, in the end, sub-par) management.

The new management of the recent past, led by the dynamic C.E.O. Shawn Khunkhun, has been steadily growing Dolly Varden into one of the elite high-grade silver and gold resources in North America.

NEWS is out over yet another step-out hole in its massive drilling program to, in the end, reveal just how massive its Kitsault Valley Project/area is in B.C.'s Golden Triangle area.

Among today's releases is a hole returning 461 grams/ton of silver equivalent - 296 g of silver, 1.68% lead, and 3.01% zinc) over 26.99 meters.

A decidedly better chart than has been experienced by the average resource explorer, DV's still shows the share price down by about a third from its earlier 2023 high. This is as follows: 1. the news has just kept getting better, on the way to a substantial resource upgrade I think is coming before too long, and 2. Hecla has been upping its stake in DV shares.

This pullback and water-treading since midyear, I.M.O. is a gift, allowing us a better entry point.

I'll have much more color on Dolly Varden and why I put it right up there with other high-grade stories like Amex Exploration shortly, as - among other things - I distill the notes from my visit with KhunKhun from this past weekend. For now, visit Dolly Varden RIGHT HERE .