Canadian Co.'S Good Performance Augmented By Gold Prices

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Chris Temple of The National Investor shares why he believes this Canadian gold company's stock remains a Buy.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM:TSX.V; ASM:NYSE; GV6:FSE) REMAINS a BUY.
A few asked me about the OCT 27 NEWS that Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE:NYSE) is looking to sell the 14 million shares of Avino it presently owns.
I, in turn, asked C.E.O. David Wolfin when I saw him late last week amid a broader update on the company.
In short, according to Wolfin, Coeur has had to sink a lot of money into its Rochester (Nevada) expansion and elsewhere and is simply raising cash as it can.
Crazy, but no crazier than when it paid well over $300 million back for Penasquito before it sold that project to Avino for pennies on the dollar later.
Avino has continued to do well in a punk market operationally, even as this Coeur sale news made a bad situation worse (ASM shares have been heavily shorted during this time for weak PM stocks' prices, too.)
But this is especially an instance where a broken share price does not properly reflect a company that not only is NOT broken but has scored some great exploration news in 2023, among other things.
You would do well to be buying/buying more at these levels and wait to be properly rewarded as the company's own good performance is augmented down the road by better metals prices/sentiment.
MENAFN09112023000142011025ID1107402850
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.