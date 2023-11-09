Crude Oil Forecast: Looks For Buyers In This Area

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The recent performance of crude oil markets has been turbulent, with the past few days witnessing notable fluctuations. However, during the latest trading session, signs of support have begun to emerge.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

Starting with the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil market, it initially experienced a slight decline on Wednesday but subsequently rebounded, demonstrating its underlying resilience. After that, it fell flat again, and things looked rough. It's essential to acknowledge that crude oil markets are inherently cyclical, and a modest recovery should not come as a major surprise. Presently, the market is poised to maintain a high level of volatility , a consequence of the substantial preceding decline and the simultaneous confluence of various factors influencing market dynamics.

At the moment, questions surrounding both demand and supply remain major considerations. The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East hold significant sway over the market's direction. Furthermore, the current conditions suggest that the market may have become oversold, hinting at the potential for a forthcoming bounce, with a short-term target possibly residing around the $80 level. The outcome beyond that point remains uncertain, but it stands as a plausible short-term objective. Conversely, should prices breach the $75 level to the downside, it would signal a heightened focus on recession concerns among market participants Market Remains Susceptible to Noise

Turning our attention to the Brent markets, a similar pattern emerged during Wednesday's trading session. Prices experienced a decline but were actively seeking a support level. Notably, the $80 level holds considerable significance, characterized by its status as a major psychological milestone and previous market activity in this region. If the market succeeds in breaking above the highest point of Wednesday's candlestick, it could potentially fuel a rally towards the $85 level.

One factor potentially contributing to the stabilization of oil prices is the absence of an escalation in the Middle East conflict, which had previously driven concerns of higher oil prices. However, the looming possibility of a recession is gaining recognition within the market. This acknowledgment may be influencing the sentiment toward higher oil prices.

In the end, the recent behavior of crude oil markets has been marked by fluctuations, but signs of support have emerged. While questions surrounding demand, supply, and geopolitical influences persist, the potential for a short-term bounce is evident. Nevertheless, the market remains susceptible to noise, and vigilance is paramount for traders navigating this intricate landscape. The $80 level in both WTI and Brent markets carries significance, warranting close observation in the sessions to come.

Ready to trade WTI Crude Oil FX ? We've shortlisted the best Forex Oil trading brokers in the industry for you.