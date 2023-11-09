USD/JPY Forecast: See Upward Momentum Against Yen

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The trading session on Wednesday saw the US dollar making gains, driven by the persistent weakness in the Japanese Yen.

This ongoing trend suggests that we could witness an attempt to challenge the previous highs in the near future. Investors eyeing short-term opportunities may find occasional pullbacks as favorable buying windows, given the prevailing dynamics in the market.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

A key driver behind this surge in the US dollar is the interest rate differential between the United States and Japan. The Bank of Japan has maintained a stance of non-intervention to bolster its currency, while the interest rates in Japan remain exceedingly low in comparison to the United States, where rates are on the rise. This contrast in interest rates has created a situation where traders are increasingly shorting the Japanese yen, as Japan grapples with its colossal national debt.

Japan currently faces a significant challenge due to its status as one of the world's most heavily indebted nations. To manage this massive debt burden, they are compelled to keep interest rates low. Consequently, currency traders have taken to betting against the Japanese yen, as Japan finds itself with only two options: either drown in escalating debt or watch their currency depreciate further. In essence, the Japanese yen is trapped in a precarious situation, and the outlook for the currency appears bleak in the long term FED Will Eventually Ease its Monetary Policy

The Bank of Japan's best-case scenario is a gradual depreciation of the yen, rather than a sudden plummet. While they may attempt to verbally intervene in the currency market occasionally, the reality remains that their options are limited, as any significant policy action could lead to severe economic consequences domestically.

As we observe the ongoing dynamics in the financial markets, there is speculation regarding the actions of central banks. Some are entertaining the idea that the Federal Reserve might eventually ease its monetary policy. However, even if such a pause were to occur, it would still leave a substantial interest rate differential of nearly 5% between the US dollar and the Japanese yen. This considerable gap in interest rates is likely to sustain the prevailing trend, ensuring the dominance of the US dollar in the foreseeable future.

Looking ahead, if the US dollar manages to break above the ¥152 level, the path seems clear for further gains as it targets the ¥155 level. The market sentiment continues to favor the US dollar, primarily driven by the interest rate differential and the ongoing weakness in the Japanese yen, making it challenging for any bearish sentiment to gain traction.

Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best FX trading platform in the industry for you.