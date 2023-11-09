USD/ILS: Pre-Conflict Price Range Returns For Consideration

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The USD/ILS is trading near the 3.83100 ratio as of this writing. Yesterday's high was near the 3.88000 level. Monday's apex was around the 3.94150 mark before moving lower. The momentum towards lower depths has taken the USD/ILS to values not seen since the first week of October. It is important to note the currency pair is trading at prices demonstrated before the war between Israel and Hamas began.

The ability of the USD/ILS to return to a known realm before the conflict began shows a healthy correlation to the broad market and opens the door for speculative paths based on trading perceptions. In the month of September, the USD/ILS traded in a range mostly between 3.75000 and 3.86000. It appears the USD/ILS has rid itself of many safe haven buying positions and will now try to find equilibrium per current risk-averse considerations and USD-centric mindsets.Some Traders may Believe the USD/ILS has been Oversold

There may be traders who believe the selling in the USD/ILS has been too strong based on the potential for developing news from the Middle East to escalate, but they should note that this would be a speculative position that is counting on the situation to worsen instead of getting better. Certainly, traders are justified to pursue buying positions based on their own assessments, but they should understand financial institutions have plenty of experience and have likely become more tranquil regarding their outlooks in the near term.

Economic data from the U.S. tomorrow via the Consumer Sentiment reading from the University of Michigan should be watched. If the number is weaker than expected this could help fuel USD weakness. And U.S Treasury yields need to be watched too, a decline in bond yields could cause more selling of the USD/ILS. Support levels near the 8.82000 ratio should be monitored, and if this mark becomes vulnerable traders may believe the 3.80000 level is potentially a legitimate goal Levels in the USD/ILS a Barometer



Sellers of the USD/ILS should not get overly ambitious, because the currency pair is now within ratios seen before the Middle East conflict erupted. Meaning U.S. economic data will become important and affect short and near-term sentiment for the USD/ILS.

A key resistance level in the USD/ILS technically appears to be around the 3.87000 mark, if this ratio proves durable and consistently delivers a reversal lower if it comes within sight, it may be a solid selling signal. If the lower resistance levels hold back momentary bursts of buying, this may also indicate additional selling could develop in the USD/ILS. It is correct to say that conditions in Israel have not returned to normal, but risk adverse fears have definitely calmed and this is important.USD/ILS Short Term Outlook:

