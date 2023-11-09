Anti-Mining Protests Enter Third Week

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Over two weeks of protests and closures by citizen groups opposed to the mining contract between the State and Minera Panamá continued across the country on Thursday, November
9. There were clashes between protesters and riot police who used tear gas in front of the "Contraloria" on Balboa Avenue.
The Transistmica highway , in front of the University of Panama and the South Corridor, was blocked along with the Centenario road (near Merca Panamá).
Other protests were on Domingo Díaz Avenue , at the entrance to San Antonio, and in Villa Zaíta and La Cabima (northern Panama).
The Inter-American highway in Chame was partially closed and closures continue in the east of Chiriquí .
From 3:00 am there were closures in Quebrada Ancha, Transístmica.
There are also blockades in 4 Altos and at the entrance and exit of the Panama-Colón highway .
