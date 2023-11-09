EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

US Technology Company Chooses USU Software Asset Management

09.11.2023

Möglingen – November 9, 2023 A leading American solution and service provider in the field of digital education ("the customer") will henceforth use USU Software Asset Management . Following a comprehensive evaluation of the overall market, USU was able to establish itself as the best-of-breed solution, prevailing against two competitors. The SaaS framework contract includes the use of USU License Management, the inventory solution USU Discovery, the module for Optimization & Simulation, USU SAM Analytics, as well as USU SaaS Optimization. Given the complex IT infrastructure, there was a lack of transparent overview concerning software licensing and SaaS consumption for all offices and external employees. In addition to compliance, the customer's main objective was therefore the cost-efficient company-wide use of the hybrid software landscape with a focus on the most important manufacturers, e.g. Microsoft. In the first step, USU experts succeeded in developing an optimized Microsoft License Position (ELP) within a few weeks, which subsequently led to savings of nearly half a million dollars. With USU SAM, it is intended to also sustainably ensure cost transparency for other important manufacturers in the future. "We are pleased about the trust our new client has placed in us and are convinced that we will realize significant cost savings on a long-term basis. The return on investment will be achieved at 75% through savings on Microsoft licenses alone," says Shawn Smith, Vice President of Sales at USU Solutions. To further drive the distribution of USU products in the fields of IT Management and Knowledge Management, Sven Kolb will join the US team in Boston as a CEO and Senior Vice President. "My main task is to develop the USU portfolio in our most important international market in a future-oriented way. In doing so, I rely on the competence and commitment of our existing USU team in Boston. Together, we will utilize synergies and develop innovative strategies. By combining our expertise, we are well positioned to set new standards in the American market," says Sven Kolb. This press release is available at

About USU Software AG As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange. Further information:

