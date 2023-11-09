|
Mynaric Announces Management Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
09.11.2023 / 13:45 CET/CEST
MUNICH, November 09, 2023
– Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) today announced that CFO, Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, will participate in the following investor conference:
Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum
Frankfurt am Main, Germany
November 27 - 29, 2023
Further information including details regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at .
About Mynaric
Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit
mynaric .
