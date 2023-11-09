               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Mynaric Announces Management Participation In Upcoming Investor Conference


11/9/2023 2:11:51 PM

MUNICH, November 09, 2023
– Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) today announced that CFO, Stefan Berndt-von Bülow, will participate in the following investor conference:

Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum

Frankfurt am Main, Germany

November 27 - 29, 2023

Further information including details regarding the public webcast of these events will be found on the Mynaric Investor Relations website at .

About Mynaric

Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA)(FRA: M0YN) is leading the industrial revolution of laser communications by producing optical communications terminals for air, space and mobile applications. Laser communication networks provide connectivity from the sky, allowing for ultra-high data rates and secure, long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, mobility, airborne- and space-based applications. The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with additional locations in Los Angeles, California, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit
mynaric .


Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A31C305
WKN: A31C30
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
