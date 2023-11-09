EQS-News: Shelly Group AD / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Conference

Shelly Group: Invitation to unaudited 9M 2023 earnings webcast/call on 14 November 2023

09.11.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shelly Group: Invitation to unaudited 9M 2023 earnings webcast/call on 14

November 2023



Sofia / Munich, 9

November 2023 – Shelly Group AD (Ticker SLYG / ISIN: BG1100003166 ) ("Shelly Group"), a provider of IoT and smart building solutions based in Sofia, Bulgaria, cordially invites investors and analysts to the earnings

webcast/call on the unaudited 9M 2023 results with Management Board members on 14

November 2023, 09.00

CET (10.00 EET) . The 9M 2023 unaudited results will be announced on 13 November 2023 after the close of trading.



Earnings Call: Co-CEOs Dimitar Dimitrov and Wolfgang Kirsch will comment on the unaudited consolidated 9M 2023 results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English. Please register to participate in the webcast/call at:

Shelly Group – Earnings Call Unaudited 9M 2023 .



About Shelly Group Shelly Group AD is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Shelly Group was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 6 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, Germany, and Slovenia as well as in China and USA. Shelly Group's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Shelly Group AD has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker SLYG.



Contact Investor Relations CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 89 125 09 0331

Mail:



09.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Shelly Group AD 103 Cherny Vrah Bldv 1407 Sofia Bulgaria E-mail: Internet: ISIN: BG1100003166 WKN: A2DGX9 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) EQS News ID: 1769877



End of News EQS News Service