THE DIXIE GROUP 2023 Q3 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Dalton, 11/09/2023 / 09:00, EST/EDT - EQS Newswire - The Dixie Group
DALTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:DXYN) regarding results for 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Release on Friday, November 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
To participate in the conference call scheduled for
Friday, November 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:
877-407-0989
Conference ID No. 13742668
To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may be
accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website,
.
An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of
the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.
A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website:
.
A digital replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conclusion of the live
broadcast, dial in information as follows:
877-660-6853
Conference ID No: 13742668
The Dixie Group ( ) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of soft and hard surface floor coverings to higher-end residential customers through Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, DH Floors, and Trucor brands.
CONTACT:
Allen Danzey
Chief Financial Officer
706-876-5865
SOURCE: The Dixie Group
11/09/2023 EQS Newswire / EQS Group AG
MENAFN09112023004691010666ID1107402652
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.