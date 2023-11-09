Mondelez With NSDC To Skill 660 Youth In M.P. And Maharashtra

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 9 (KNN) Mondelez India has joined hands with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to empower youth by enhancing their skills under its Shubh Aaramb programme.

As per the MoU, around 660 young individuals in the districts of Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) and Pune (Maharashtra) across six distinct will be provided with skill training.

The programme will be customised to the local context, aligning with the specific needs of the youth in Bhind and Pune, the release mentioned.

This programme will encompass Short Term Training (STT) utilising Qualification Pack (QP)-based training modules tailored to job roles in sectors like IT-ITeS, Management, Logistics, and Tourism and Hospitality, an official release said.

Both organisations will jointly provide essential soft skills, job-specific skill orientation, tools and work methodologies, followed by assessments, certification and facilitation of employment opportunities.

Speaking about the joint collaboration, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC, said,“Community development programmes like the Shubh Aaramb programme enable us to address specific regional needs while also aligning local industries with the demands of the job market, thereby stimulating economic growth.”

“I firmly believe that by providing skill training to local youth in Bhind and Pune for job roles in sectors like IT-ITeS, Management, Logistics, and Tourism and Hospitality, we can significantly enhance their employability and empower them to actively engage in resolving local challenges, instilling a sense of ownership and community pride,” he said.

Mondelez and NSDC claim that they are confident that this partnership will have a substantial impact on the lives of young people, opening up new opportunities for skill development and job readiness.

(KNN Bureau)