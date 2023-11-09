Tamil Nadu Unveils India's First Al Incubator

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Nov 9 (KNN) The Tamil Nadu Minister for MSME T M Anbarasan on Wednesday launched India's first government-accredited Artificial Intelligence (AI) venture factory.

It is an AI startup focused Technology Business Incubator (TBI) to train the youths from TN on AI.

Addressing the launch event, he said, "In order to protect the information of States, Centre and private sectors through the growing AI sector, HaiVE, a company operating in Australia with its headquarters in Singapore, has developed a new technology to create a cyber security framework. This TBI has been started to train the youth of our Tamil Nadu in this AI."

"AI venture factory as a non-profit organisation has launched India's first TBI in Chennai with an investment of 15 million dollar for the benefit of students. And, the TN government has provided Rs 19.84 crore for the development of TBI. Through this, an average of 4,000 to 5,000 youth are being given AI training every year. The youth and students who are trained in this TBI, can get employment or start their own ventures, " he detailed.

Further, the MSME minister said that for the benefit of students pursuing in 1,545 colleges in the state, Entrepreneurship centres-Hubs have been set up at 31 places and guidance is provided to start a business.

Speaking on the developments, Deepika Loganathan, CEO of HaiVE said, "We are excited to collaborate with the TN government and StartupTN to create India's first government-accredited AI incubator, offering cutting-edge resources, mentorship and a nurturing environment for AI startups."

"HaiVE aims to lead the charge in shaping the future of AI innovation, supporting entrepreneurs and contributing to India's burgeoning AI ecosystem. The incubator is designed to be a crucible of innovation, offering state-of-the-art resources like H100 AI server timeshares, AI scientists' mentorship and a conducive environment for young AI ventures to flourish, " she added.

Archana Patnaik, Secretary to MSME department, Arun Roy, Secretary to Industries, Kumaragurubaran, Secretary to School Education and others were present on the occasion.

(KNN Bureau)