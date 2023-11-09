Parimatch Sports Introducing Go India Clothing Line: A Tribute To The Cricket World Cup

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Parimatch Sports , a sportswear brand inspired by the world's top athletes, is proud to announce the launch of its exclusive clothing line dedicated to the long-awaited World Cup hosted this year in India.



Parimatch Sports Introducing Go India Clothing Line





The " Go India " collection features two stylish items-shorts and a T-shirt-designed to resonate with the passion, energy, and pride that Indian cricket fans feel for their beloved team. Both items are crafted with the vibrant colors of the Indian flag, allowing sport lovers to show their support and make a bold declaration of their loyalty.





In addition to being stylish, Parimatch Sports apparel is exceptionally durable. Made from high-quality materials, the "Go India'' collection is ideal for wearing during match days, gatherings with friends, or as a fashion statement.





"As a cricketer, I know the importance of passion and pride in fueling the team's success. Parimatch Sports' 'Go India' clothing line is much more than

top-quality, stylish sportswear-it's a source of inspiration that takes support for your favorites to a whole new level," commented Dinesh Karthik, Parimatch Sports' Official Brand Ambassador .





Each item is available for just Rs. 700. You can purchase the entire“Go India” collection for Rs. 1400 or buy the "Go India shorts " or "Go India T-shirt " separately, combining them with your existing wardrobe.





Stay in sync with the Cricket World Cup action-place your order now and explore more sportswear items on the Parimatch Sports website .





About Parimatch Sports

Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world's top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track. With passion at heart, Parimatch Sports creates pro-on-field kits for football and cricket teams and a comprehensive range of everyday workout clothes for fans. The main feature that makes this brand stand out from the crowd is its exclusive design, inspired by top world's athletes and their victories on the pitch. Parimatch Sports' appearance on the market pursues an ambitious goal-expanding the horizons of India's love for sports, bringing it to a brand new level.