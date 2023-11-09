Biomednewsbreaks - Paxmedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD) CMO Featured In Latest Bell2bell Podcast Release

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) PaxMedica (NASDAQ: PXMD) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, is in the spotlight during a recent episode of The Bell2Bell podcast. During the podcast, PaxMedica chief medical officer David Hough and host Stuart Smith discuss key company achievements, including the company's recent meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). Highlights mentioned during the podcast include the discussion with the FDA of data gathered from the company's PAX-HAT 301 study and other comprehensive nonclinical programs. Hough explained that the study provided positive evidence regarding the company's treatment for African Sleeping Sickness treatment; he also noted that the FDA acknowledged PaxMedica's comprehensive nonclinical program, including safety pharmacology and toxicology studies. Hough discussed waivers granted for the studies, affirmed data relevance to the patient population and stated that the anticipated 2024 NDA submission underscores PaxMedica's commitment to neglected tropical disease treatments. The Bell2Bell podcast is produced by IBN, a leading communications organization focused on linking public companies to the investment community.

About PaxMedica Inc.

PaxMedica is a forward-looking, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) aimed at addressing a range of challenging neurologic disorders, including autism spectrum disorder (“ASD”) and Human African Trypanosomiasis (“HAT”). The company's portfolio encompasses critical areas within the neurology field, with a focus on pioneering advancements in both ASD and HAT treatments. PaxMedica is dedicated to the continuous development and evaluation of its pioneering program, PAX-101, an intravenous suramin formulation that lies at the heart of the company's efforts, particularly focused on innovative ASD and HAT treatment solutions. The company's ongoing research initiatives not only prioritize the needs of ASD and HAT patients but also extend to exploring potential therapeutic applications for related conditions.

