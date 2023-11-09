Techmediabreaks Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc. (XESP) Acquires Pointward Inc. Technologies

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Electronic Servitor Publication Network (OTCQB: XESP) , a digital engagement company and market disruptor, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized and approved a merger with Pointward Inc. for its channel activation and customer engagement technology. XESP aims to leverage the intellectual property (“IP”) holding company's IP to further the technological expansion of XESP's business model and to solidify itself as a leader in creating meaningful digital pathways. Among other highlights, the merger also broadens XESP's capacity to serve both unregulated and highly regulated markets.

To view the press release, visit



About Electronic Servitor Publication Network Inc.

Electronic Servitor Publication Network is a digital engagement company providing growth for B2B companies through its digital activation and engagement solutions for multiple verticals. XESP's managed service offering is powered by a sophisticated tech stack - the Digital Engagement Engine(TM). XESP's technology provides intelligent interaction management, dynamic content provisioning, and a logic-driven workflow that creates relevant digital experiences that accelerate an audience from awareness to action-driving growth for client companies. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

