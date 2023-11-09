Cannabisnewsbreaks The Cannabis Place Announces Opening Of Jersey City Dispensary Location

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The Cannabis Place

has announced the grand opening of its New Jersey flagship dispensary location this Thursday at 4:20 p.m. ET in Jersey City. The Cannabis Place was founded by CEO Osbert Orduña, a first-generation Latino American of Colombian descent. Orduña grew up in New York City public housing, where he was stopped and frisked for the first time when just 13 years old. He was the first person in his family to go to college and earned his service-disabled veteran designation while deployed in Iraq. He is putting his U.S. Marine Corps and life experience and unique perspective to work as a model for other professionals to follow in the licensed cannabis industry.“We picked this week to open because it's symbolic in many ways: I am an Iraq veteran; we have the Marine Corps birthday and Veterans Day, so opening Jersey City's first service-disabled, veteran-owned business makes this week even more special to us and our team,” Orduña said.

About The Cannabis Place

The Cannabis Place is a licensed adult-use dispensary operator in New Jersey and is also a licensed adult-use dispensary operator in New York, where it runs the state's largest licensed cannabis“free-delivery” service covering all of New York City, Long Island and Westchester. Before its launch, CEO and founder Osbert Orduña visited dispensaries across the country to develop his model for a new kind of cannabis company, which puts people over profits. For more information, visit



