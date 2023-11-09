Investornewsbreaks Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) To Host Q3 2023 Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Tingo Group (NASDAQ: TIO) , a profitable, multi-national fintech, agri-fintech, food processing and commodity trading company, today announced that it will hold a conference call to present its results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2023, and provide a business update. The call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday Nov. 14, 2023, and will be accompanied by a presentation that can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the company's website. Interested parties should visit



to register for and access the webcast and dial 1-844-826-3035 or 1-412-317-5195 (international) and enter conference code 10184362 to access the call. A telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the call as detailed in the announcement.

To view the full press release, visit



About Tingo Group Inc.

Tingo is a global fintech, agri-fintech, food processing and commodity trading group of companies with operations in Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Tingo Group's wholly owned subsidiary, Tingo Mobile, is a leading agri-fintech company operating in Africa, with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, including a“device-as-a-service” smartphone and a value-added service platform, the cornerstone of which is the Nwassa“seed-to-sale” marketplace platform, as well as insurance, micro-finance and mobile phone and data top-up. Tingo Group's other business verticals include: TingoPay, a super app in partnership with Visa, offering a wide range of B2C and B2B services including payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, groundnut oil, nut products, wheat, millet and maize; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business based out of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center. In addition to its Tingo business verticals, Tingo Group also holds and operates an insurance brokerage platform business in China; and Magpie Securities, a regulated finance services fintech business operating out of Hong Kong and Singapore, which, as relatively small businesses within the company, are currently in the process of being reviewed and re-positioned. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to TIO are available in the company's newsroom at



