(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina, is reporting on its Q3 2023 results, along with results from nine months for the period ended Sept. 30, 2023. Highlights of the report showed that consolidated GEO production in Q3 improved by 8% compared to both Q2 2023 and Q3 2022, with McEwen producing 38,500 GEOs in Q3 and 104,400 GEOs for the nine-month period; safety standards are being met at McEwen's 100% owned operations with no lost-time incidents at its Fox Complex, Gold Bar Mine and El Gallo operations. Specifically, the company's Fox Mine Complex produced 11,200 ounces gold and remains on track to meet guidance of 42,000 to 48,000 ounces gold for the year; its Gold Bar Mine produced 9,500 ounces of gold, an increase of 20% compared to Q2/23; and its San José Mine produced 17,800 GEOs, an increase of 3% compared to Q2/23 due to a modest improvement in processed tonnes. MUZ continues to advance its exploration program at Los Azules, with plans to deliver all information required for the feasibility study.

The company also closed financings with Stellantis and Nuton, a Rio Tinto Venture, and is reporting consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $49.1 million and consolidated working capital of $72.3 million. Gross profit for the period came in at $3.8 million with a reported cash gross profit of $11.9 million from the company's 100% owned precious metal operations.

About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which owns the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has personally provided the company with $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. To learn more about the company, visit

