Baradar Asks Iran To Relax Afghan Access To Chabahar Port

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has asked Iran to make Afghanistan's access to Chabahar port easy and emphasized on increased Afghan exports and imports through the port.

Baradar, who has been in Iran on an official visit, visited Chabahar port on Thursday, Baradar's office said in a statement.

It said Baradar met with officials of Chabahar port and emphasized on increased Afghanistan's imports and exports through the sea port.

He also asked Iranian authorities to facilitate Afghanistan's access to the port so that Afghanistan could send its exports to the international market.

The Iranian side assured of providing Afghanistan necessary facilities at Chabahar Port to increase its trade through the port. They said technical teams of the two countries would work together in this regard.

They said Afghanistan could commence imports and exports as early as tomorrow through Chabahar port.

Through Chabahar port, Afghanistan will have access to India, China and Europe and Middle East markets, thereby strengthening relations between Afghanistan and the world.

Chabahar Port has a special economic value for Central Asian countries and especially for Afghanistan and the route is dozens of kilometers shorter than Bandar Abbas and hundreds of kilometers shorter than Karachi Port and the cost and time of exports will be greatly reduced.

Chabahar port has been built in a strategic location in terms of geography, through which Afghanistan can create new trade and transit partners and connect with international trade markets in less time and cost.

