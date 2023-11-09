2Nd Annual Nicholas Paone Motorcycle Ride Raises $7000 For Disabled Veterans Housing Project

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) UPPER MT. BETHEL - In a heartfelt tribute to the late Nicholas P. Paone, a group of riders organized by his brother, Frank Paone, held the 2nd Annual Nicholas Paone Motorcycle Ride on September 9th at Upper Mt. Bethel Park. The event, marked by riders wearing shirts with 'In loving Memory of Nicholas P. Paone' emblazoned on them, aimed to honor Nicholas's memory and contribute to a noble cause.



Nicholas P. Paone, 28, tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident on August 13th, 2022. Remembered as a 2012 graduate of Bangor High School and a dedicated foreman at Belvidere Sand and Gravel in Belvidere, NJ, Nicholas's passion for motorcycles inspired his family to organize an annual ride in his honor.



"We wanted to do something to remember Nicholas by, and what better than a motorcycle ride, which he loved," said Frank Paone. The event successfully raised $7000, which will be donated to the Slate Belt Veterans Association (SBVA) to support the construction of a 32-unit housing complex for disabled veterans.



Toni Lynch, treasurer of SBVA, graciously accepted the donation from Frank Paone and expressed gratitude to the Paone family and the organizing group for their generous contribution.



The ride, attended by approximately 35 motorcycles, wound through the scenic back roads of the Slate Belt before culminating at Upper Mt. Bethel Park. The day's festivities included a 'pig roast' generously donated by Kneebone & Sons Farm, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for family and friends who greeted the riders.



"We set up rides for the children and activities; we wanted it to be a family event to remember Nicholas," added Frank Paone.



Several businesses joined hands to support the cause, including Hriczak Electrical, The Bagelsmith, Naeville Materials J. V., H&K, Custom Decorative Concrete, Werner & Sons Well Drilling, Kneebone & Sons Farm, and G. Miller and Sons Welding.



The Slate Belt Veterans Association (SBVA), a 503c3 not-for-profit foundation based in Bangor, PA, will utilize the funds to contribute to their mission of honoring and supporting veterans, particularly those with service-connected disabilities. The SBVA has already purchased property at 428 Market Street in Bangor, Pennsylvania, for a future housing project, made possible by the generous contribution of the late Brian Perin, co-owner of Grand Central Sanitation.



