Iran, Tajikistan Ink Joint Statement, 18 Pacts For Deepening Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Iran and Tajikistan on Wednesday signed a joint statement and 18 cooperation documents and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to deepen bilateral strategic relations.

The joint statement was signed between Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe, according to a statement published on the website of Raisi's office.

The documents and MoUs were inked by the Iranian and Tajik ministers in the presence of the two presidents, the statement said.

The documents and MoUs pertained to a roadmap for the long-term bilateral trade and economic cooperation till 2030, mutual visa-free access, anti-drug trafficking operations, transportation, crisis management and the establishment of joint free economic zones, as well as inter-city cooperation in various fields, it added.

During a meeting earlier in the day, Raisi said Iran and Tajikistan could increase their annual trade transactions to 500 million U.S. dollars in the first step.

Raisi stressed that historical, religious, and cultural commonalities shared by the two countries provide a favorable ground for enhancing bilateral relations in all aspects.

The Tajik president, for his part, highlighted the necessity to develop bilateral ties, particularly in mining, health, science and technology, and agriculture sectors.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Raisi arrived in Dushanbe on Wednesday. During the day, he also attended a meeting of the two countries' traders and businessmen. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author