5.2-Magnitude Quake Hits Jordan-Syria Region - GFZ

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jordan-Syria region at 0232 GMT on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 36.53 degrees north latitude and 36.30 degrees east longitude.
