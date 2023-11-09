               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
5.2-Magnitude Quake Hits Jordan-Syria Region - GFZ


11/9/2023 2:05:23 PM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jordan-Syria region at 0232 GMT on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 36.53 degrees north latitude and 36.30 degrees east longitude.

  • Famagusta Gazette

