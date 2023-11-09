Lewandowski: Barca Faces Hard Moment After Champions League Loss To Shakhtar

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) After a surprising 1-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk from Ukraine in the Champions League, FC Barcelona's striker Robert Lewandowski admitted that the team is not on the right track at the moment.

FC Barcelona beat Real Sociedad in the La Liga last Saturday, but Tuesday's clash in the Champions League stage against Shakhtar proved that Xavi Hernandez's players are not in their best shapes.

“We are going through a difficult moment. We have our problems in terms of playing style and form. Getting back on track is a challenge for us. We haven't been playing any great matches lately,” Lewandowski told Polish media on Wednesday.

“We should have played differently and approached the match differently. We had problems with creating the chances. We didn't surprise Shakhtar. We have something to work on,” added the 35-year-old.

“We need to think about how to play more unconventionally. Patience will be the key to get back to winning. It's not easy for us to face well organized teams,” Lewandowski concluded. ■

Famagusta Gazette





