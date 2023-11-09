HMC Offers ATV Safety Advice As Camping Season Begins

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Hamad Injury Prevention Program (HIPP) of the Hamad Trauma Center is encouraging every rider, driver and their families to be aware of the "Know Before You Go" safety tips and recommendations to stay safe on their quad bikes or all-terrain vehicles ATVs during this year's camping season.

The advice comes as data from the Qatar National Trauma Registry shows that 56 patients received moderate to severe injuries last year as a result of ATV use at the Sealine or Mesaieed areas, while 40% of these injured patients were younger than 15 years old.

"There is much to be learned from this collaborative data analysis that serves as the basis for our safety recommendations. Every family in Qatar, that engages in activities using off-road vehicles, must know and implement them to make their camping season safe and injury-free," said Dr Rafael Consunji, Director of the HIPP, which is the community outreach arm of the Hamad Trauma Center.

Dr Consunji further explained that most quad bikes are designed for one operator alone; their weight and power must be managed by the driver. The operator must have enough strength, counterweight, training and experience to drive an ATV safely.

"More than 40% of ATV victims are younger than 15 years old. Quad bikes are not toys; their size, power and weight require complex decision-making, impulse control and strength, which are not present in young children," said Assistant Director of the HIPP Dr Aisha Abeid.

"Quad bikes are designed for responsible use by fully trained and mature adults. For these reasons, the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons does not recommend that children younger than 12 years old operate quad bikes and that those with more than 90cc in engine size should never be operated by persons younger than 16 years of age," explained Dr Abeid.

HIPP "Know Before You Go" safety tips include that young children should not operate ATVs/quad bikes; no one should operate quad bikes without PPE.; helmets, gloves, ankle boots and protective eyewear are needed to protect the quad bike driver in the event of a crash; ATVs should be used in designated areas and locations only; being under the direct supervision of the responsible authorities, like the Traffic Department, Mawater or Qatar Tourism and they are safely designed, maintained and monitored.

The safety tips also include that no passengers should be allowed on a quad bike, unless it is specially designed for passengers, especially that about 25% of all victims are injured as passengers; avoiding peak periods of activity, because half of victims were injured on Fridays, between 2pm and 10pm.

HIPP "Know Before You Go" safety tips stress that quad bikes that are for off-road use only and that they do not have the necessary features to turn, accelerate and mix with other motorized traffic and should not be driven on regular roads. (QNA)

