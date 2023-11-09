HBKU Panel Examines International Legal Implications Of Crisis In Gaza

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) College of Law held a panel discussion on International Law and the Crisis in Gaza. The focus was on the international legal implications of Israel's ongoing use of force against Palestinians and other civilians in Gaza.

The discussion was moderated by Dr Susan L Karamanian, dean, College of Law, with contributions by her colleagues Dr Eleni Polymenopoulou, associate professor, Dr Ilias Bantekas, professor, and Dr Ka Lok Yip, assistant professor. They were joined by Safaa Sadi Jaber, a student in the College's Doctor of Juridical Science programme.

The discussions covered the potential for violations of international humanitarian law, international criminal law, and international human rights law as the situation on the ground in Gaza evolves. The panelists also considered the substantial challenges the crisis poses to the rules-based international order and its effect on the wider region. The proceeding concluded with a question-and-answer session between the audience and panel members.

