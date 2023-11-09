               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

What Tech Type Are You? IBM Skillsbuild Helps Learners Find Their Path


11/9/2023 2:02:36 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Consider this: a quiz to guide you to your unique fit for tech skills based on your strengths and interests. Find your future with this personalized assessment, bringing you one step closer to new skills to enhance your career in tech and key skills like artificial intelligence (AI). And it takes less than 5 minutes.

Find your future, find your Tech Type

This quiz is a science-based psychometric assessment... or in simpler terms, it's an interest profiler. Questions are designed to find out what you like and what you don't in order to determine your Tech Type.

Based on your Tech Type , you will receive learning recommendations for IBM SkillsBuild, that can be the pathway to new tech career opportunities.

MENAFN09112023007202015466ID1107402549

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search