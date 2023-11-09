Giant Pandas Mei Xiang, Tian Tian, And Xiao Qi Ji Arrive In China On The Fedex Panda Express

(MENAFN- 3BL) MEMPHIS, Tenn., November 9, 2023, /3BL/ - Today, three giant pandas, including 25-year-old Mei Xiang, 26-year-old Tian Tian, and their three-year-old cub, Xiao Qi Ji, arrived in Chengdu, China on a FedEx Express charter flight from Washington, D.C. Working with the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, the giant pandas began their journey on November 8 and traveled via a FedEx Express Boeing 777F, dubbed the“FedEx Panda Express.”

The shipping and logistics company has long worked with the Chinese government and zoos around the world to safely ship giant pandas to and from China. FedEx is proud to donate the cost of transporting the pandas as part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility and environmental conservation efforts.

On their journey to China, the pandas were accompanied by animal care experts from the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute and traveled in custom-built transport enclosures provided by FedEx. The pandas were the only cargo on the trans-Pacific flight from Washington's Dulles International Airport to China's Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, aside from supplies such as bamboo, water, and their favorite treats, including sugar cane, apples, and pears.

“We are deeply honored to again serve as the transportation provider of giant pandas. The safe delivery of Mei Xiang, Tian Tian, and Xiao Qi Ji is a testament to the company's commitment and ability to securely ship precious cargo,” said Richard Smith, president and chief executive officer, Airline and International, FedEx.“I remember fondly when we brought Mei Xiang and Tian Tian over decades ago, and we are proud to once again be entrusted with transporting these beloved animals through our global network.”

Before their trip, the pandas spent time getting familiar with their enclosures to ensure a safe and comfortable flight. Upon arrival in Chengdu, Mei Xiang, Tian Tian, and Xiao Qi Ji were greeted on the tarmac by their new keepers before moving to the Shenshuping facility in Wolong, where they will quarantine for approximately 30 days.

edEx also provided trucking and logistical support in Washington, D.C. to safely transport the pandas from the Smithsonian's National Zoo to the airport. Including this move, FedEx has had the privilege of transporting 15 different pandas on 10 separate flights over the past two decades, including transporting Mei Xiang and Tian Tian to the Smithsonian's National Zoo from China in 2000 and their cubs from the Smithsonian's National Zoo to China, including:



Tai Shan in 2010

Bao Bao in 2017 Bei Bei in 2019

The other previous deliveries of giant pandas to and from China include:



2023: from USA to China

2013: from China to Canada

2012: from China to France

2011: from China to Scotland 2003: from China to USA

