Mint Explainer: What Are The Implications Of The Supreme Court Order On Stubble Burning?

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Amid worsening air quality in the National Capital Region, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the governments of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to stop burning crop stubble immediately, saying it was a“substantial” contributor to air pollution in Delhi.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.