Cash For Query Case: Ethics Committee Report To Expel TMC MP Mahua Moitra Adopted Cong MP Lends Support

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Cash for query case: Lok Sabha Ethics Committee's recommendation report recommending Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the lower house of Parliament has been adopted with the support of six MPs. The six MPs who voted in favour also included Congress MP Preneet Kaur.

Notably, Congress is an ally of TMC via the INDIA bloc, formed to take on the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

According to ANI report, the recommendation report by Parliament Ethics Committee has been adopted by the Committee with 6:4 majority Committee chairman and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinod Sonkar said, \"A report had been drafted by the Ethics Committee on the allegations against Mahua Moitra. The report has been drafted in today's meeting. Six members supported the report while four members submitted their dissent notes...A detailed report is being submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker tomorrow...The action, whatever it is, will be taken by the Speaker...\"According to Hindustan Times report, the draft report constructed by the Ethics Committee was 500 page long.

The committee, headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar, met in Delhi and adopted its report recommending Mahua Moitra's expulsion. After the meeting, Sonkar told reporters that six members of the panel supported adoption of the report and four opposed it panel recommended Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha. The report will now be sent to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for further action the meeting, four opposition members said the panel's recommendation was "prejudiced" and "incorrect". JD(U) MP Giridhari Yadav, a member of the panel, said there was no discussion on the report among the members committee had earlier heard Mahua Moitra, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who filed the complaint against her, and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai on information shared by Dehadrai, the BJP MP accused Mahua Moitra of asking questions in the Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts Moitra was accused of giving her Parliament login to industrialist Darshan Hiranandani who admitted to have posted questions on Adani on the Parliament site Moitra has denied the charge of receiving any pecuniary benefit.(This is a breaking news. Please refresh page for further details)

