Mint Explainer: Why Cloud Seeding Is Easy To Propose But Hard To Implement

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "On Wednesday the Delhi government said it would attempt to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding in a bid to tackle the city's worsening air pollution. It has asked a team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Kanpur to prepare a proposal for cloud seeding, which will be submitted to the Supreme Court for approval.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.