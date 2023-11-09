Aditi Arya: Miss India Winner And Yale MBA Grad, Uday Kotak's Daughter-In-Law Is Beauty With Brains

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Former Miss India winner and a Yale University MBA graduate, Aditi Aryat, recently tied the knot with Jay Kotak, the son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. The additional festivities took place in Udaipur, reported MoneyControl May, Jay Kotak confirmed his engagement with Aditi on an Instagram post, reported HT. Appreciating his fiancée, Jay Kotak said that

In May, Jay confirmed her engagement with Aditi in an Instagram post. In a praise post, Kotak junior gave a shout-out to his fiancée for completing her MBA from Yale University."Aditi, my fiancée, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you Aditi Arya," wrote Junior Kotak in his post, according to HT. Their wedding was also attended by Ambanis. Here is all you need to know about the young couple Kotak is currently co-heading Kotak fintech-Son of business tycoon Uday Kotak, Jay Kotak is currently heading Kotak 811, a fintech incubated within the company.-He had previously worked with McKinsey and Goldman Sachs. In 2019, Jay joined Kotak Mahindra Bank's consumer banking business.-In 2021, Jay became the co-head of the Kotak 811 team. At the fintech arm of Kotak, he is responsible for monitoring strategy and product development.-He completed his MBA from Harvard Business School. He graduated with a BA in History from Columbia University.-He did his schooling at the Cathedral and John Connon School about Aditi Arya

-Recently, Aditi completed her MBA from the Yale School of Management. Before her MBA, Aditi had completed her undergraduate studies in Business Studies at Shaheed Sukhdev College, University of Delhi.-She achieved recognition in the glamour industry after winning Femina Miss India in 2015. She also represented India at Miss World 2015 in China.-Along with continuing her journey as a beauty pageant, Aditi worked as a research analyst at Erns and Young.-After winning her Miss India title, Aditi continued to pursue internships in major corporate firms. She had completed an internship as a Summer Consultant at LEK consultant and as a marketing intern with Unilever.-In one of her Instagram posts, Aditi wrote,“Learning is important not for the sake of societal expectations but for doing better with the voice society gave you.”-In the same post, Aditi admitted that she loved her corporate job as much as acting and wanted to pursue both. \"I want little girls to know that they could grow up to do both. To live unchained by stereotypes,\" she added.-Aditi made her Bollywood debut in Ranveer Singh's movie“83”. The movie was released in 2021 and was based on India's 1983 World Cup victory.

