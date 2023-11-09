US Claims Israel Agreed To 4-Hour Daily Pauses In Gaza Netanyahu Yet To Confirm

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The United States on Thursday announced that Israel has agreed to put in place four-hour daily humanitarian pauses in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza starting on Thursday. President Joe Biden pressed Israelis for a multi-day stoppage in the fighting in a bid to release hostages held by the militant group said Thursday that there was“no possibility” of a formal cease-fire at the moment, and said it had“taken a little longer\" than he hoped for Israel to agree to the humanitarian pauses. Biden had asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to institute the daily pauses during a Monday call and said he had also asked the Israelis for a pause of at least three days to allow for negotiations over the release of some hostages held by Hamas.“Yes,” Biden said, when asked whether he had asked Israel for a three-day pause.“I've asked for even a longer pause for some of them.”National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the first daily humanitarian pause would be announced Thursday and that the Israelis had committed to announcing each four-hour window at least three hours in advance. Israel, he said, also was opening a second corridor for civilians to flee the areas that are the current focus of its military campaign against Hamas, with a coastal road joining the territory's main north-south highway, Israel has not issued an official statement confirming the humanitarian pauses.

A statement from Prime Minister Netanyahu's office carried by The Times of Israel has no mention of the four-hour humanitarian pauses the White House announced, and instead pushes the narrative that Israeli forces are already pausing fighting for several hours a day to allow civilians to travel south."The fighting is continuing and there will be no ceasefire without the release of our captives," the Prime Minister's Office said in the statement."Israel is enabling safe corridors from the Strip's north to its south, as 50,000 [Palestinians in Gaza] did only yesterday."Similar short-term pauses have occurred over the last several days as tens of thousands of civilians have fled southward, but Thursday's announcement appeared to be an effort to formalize and expand the process, as the U.S. has pressed Israelis to take greater steps to protect civilians in Gaza's push for an even longer pause comes as part of a renewed diplomatic push to free hostages taken by Hamas and other militant groups to the Gaza Strip during their Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel officials estimate that Hamas fighters still hold 239 hostages told reporters Thursday that pauses could be useful to"getting all 239 hostages back with their families to include the less than 10 Americans that we know are being held. So if we can get all the hostages out, that's a nice finite goal.""Humanitarian pauses can be useful in the transfer process," he added of State Antony Blinken had warned Israel last week that it risked destroying an eventual possibility for peace unless it acted swiftly to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza for Palestinian civilians as it intensifies its war against Hamas a blunt call for Israel to pause military operations in the territory to allow for the immediate and increased delivery of assistance, Blinken said the situation would drive Palestinians toward further radicalism and effectively end prospects for any eventual resumption of peace talks to end the conflict.



