Festive Buying Gains Traction

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Gold, furniture and packaged goods companies have reported a pick-up in festive season sales in October and expect the momentum to continue. Traditionally, it is a bustling quarter for retailers, driven by festivities, prompting consumers to go on a spending spree to buy goods for personal consumption and for gifting, the ICC men's cricket world cup has further boosted demand for liquor, food, large TV sets and packaged snacks are coming into stores, and demand has been good, jewellery chain Tanishq said. A significant number of customers opted for its gold exchange programme during this ongoing festive season to compensate for higher gold prices.“So far this year, it's good, given the gold prices, given some amount of nervousness people have because of that. We have put in place strategies for good growth. If customers come, we will grow very well. We will know (how it works out) as we complete the next six to seven days. So, if you ask me from our planning point of view, we planned for good growth,” Ajoy Chawla, chief executive of jewellery division, Titan Co. Ltd said Tanisqh, the seven days preceding Diwali account for nearly 30% of the December quarter's business first few days were marked by shradh, when consumers refrain from buying goods. This time around, the festive period is also longer, stretching till mid-November, while last year Diwali was celebrated on 24 October.“Exchange is a big driver this festive season and for the wedding season, especially because gold rates are high. We've seen that all through the year and we are seeing even now.”Furniture retailer Pepperfry said consumers returned to stores in early October after a prolonged slump in demand for large furniture.“We have started seeing good traction since 10 October; business is good. The sentiment changed as customers who held on to their wallets, are choosing to spend now,” CEO and co-founder Ashish Shah said.“More purchases are being made through credit cards and equated monthly instalments during the festive season,” he added to Pepperfry, the dip in demand for furniture was due to the layoffs across technology firms and startups, considering that the young, internet-savvy shoppers comprise a large chunk of the retailer's customer base.“Typically, home and furniture purchases happen from bonuses and incentives outside of one's salary, if you are not getting bonuses or incentives, you will not purchase big-ticket items,” he said. The retailer witnessed a 20-25% jump in sales over the previous month of fast-moving consumer goods said retail stocking prior to the festivities has been very strong.“However, we saw 80-90% of stock moving and are waiting for some more information over the coming few days. Demand was strong in urban markets,” said Dhairyashil Patil, national president of All India Consumer Products Distributors' Federation. Rural markets across states continue to suffer on account of erratic rainfall, he added. During the 2022 festive season, the industry had reported 10-11% growth sales have also been strong. E-commerce order volumes are up 37% this year over 2022 festive season sales. Gross merchandise value is up 22% versus over a year ago, according to data released by business-to-business e-commerce software-as-a-service platform Unicommerce company works with retailers such as Myntra, Lenskart and TCNS among several others. Demand was led by the fashion and accessories segment along with beauty and personal care.“The success of the festive season sale in parts may be attributed to attracting discounts on the online marketplaces and robust advertising campaigns,” it said and Uttarakhand reported higher order volume growth; with Haryana at the third position, Uttar Pradesh at the fourth, and Meghalaya in the fifth spot. During this season's online festive sales-prepaid orders reported a surge up 45% year-on-year. In contrast, Cash-on-Delivery (COD) orders grew by 20% during the same period.“The surge in prepaid orders can be attributed to lucrative bank offers and convenient EMI options, making it an encouraging trend for the industry,” it added.

