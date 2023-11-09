Fitness Enthusiast CEO Suffers Heart Attack On Daily Run In UK, Apple Watch Saved His Life

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "There is no particular measuring stick to identify the risk of heart attacks on a person. In many cases, fitness freaks suffer from heart attacks even without any symptoms. Recently, a 42-year-old Chief Executive of a UK-based company suffered a heart attack during his regular morning run, reported Wales Online.

Also Read: Can air pollution lead to cancer? Experts explore the linkPaul Wapham, CEO of Hockey Wales, was on his regular morning run when he was struck by a sudden,“massive chest pain”. The pain was so unbearable, that he was not even able to walk or sit at a comfortable place. Somehow, he managed to use his Apple device to call his wife, Laura. Within minutes, Laura rushed him to the hospital. During the treatment, it was revealed that Wapham had suffered a heart attack and one of his arteries was completely blocked Read: Did Vladimir Putin suffer a heart attack? Kremlin says...Without wasting any time, doctors performed an emergency angioplasty to unclog his blocked artery. Additionally, a stent was inserted to keep the artery open and prevent future blockages Read: Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of suspected heart attack in schoolHowever, Wapham's condition aggravated after he developed pulmonary edema, a condition characterized by fluid buildup in the lungs. After being admitted to the hospital for more than six days, Wapham was finally discharged from the hospital. Now, he is undergoing ongoing rehabilitation, reported Wales Online also praised the hospital staff for taking care of him with utmost professionalism.“It was pretty tense for a couple of hours. It's reassuring to know that when you need the emergency department, the staff are there for you. The staff there were just awesome, and I just want to say a big thank you to all of them,” he told Wales Online Read: Pepperfry's Ambareesh Murty no more, dies of heart attackHeart attack for a fitness enthusiast came as a shockerBeing into sports for more than twenty years and being conscious of weight and own fitness, made it hard for Wapham to believe that he had survived a heart attack. After the incident, he was worried about his family members and other loved ones.“It was a bit of a shock as I'm not overweight and I try to keep myself fit so I had no risk factors. It was a shock for everybody really, including my family. The care I received was brilliant,” he told Wales Online has over 20 years of experience of being in the sports industry. Currently, he is the CEO of Hockey Wales, the National Governing Body for hockey in Wales.

